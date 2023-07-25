Coach Andy Reid relayed that Toney underwent a procedure Tuesday to clean up some cartilage in his knee, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

As for a timetable for Toney's recovery, Reid noted that "there's a chance" (he's available) for Week 1. "We'll just see. He's determined that he's going to be there," Reid added. With the wideout, who had been slated to have key role in the Chiefs offense this coming season, now slated to miss some time, added training camp reps and preseason opportunities are now available for the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson and Justyn Ross.