Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Toney (hamstring) "is healthy now," Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Toney suited up just twice for the Giants due to a lingering hamstring injury before being traded to the Chiefs, but he appears to be healthy enough to start practicing with Kansas City on Wednesday. While Reid's comments are certainly an encouraging update, it's still unclear if Toney will be able to learn the playbook quick enough to even be active for Week 9, let alone demand a hefty target share. Regardless, Kansas City paid a hefty price to acquire the dynamic wideout's services, so they're expected to get him involved when he's up to speed with Reid's offense, though where he'll land on the depth chart remains to be seen.