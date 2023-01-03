Toney gathered in all four targets for 71 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory versus the Broncos.

Toney hasn't delivered as much as many had hoped when the fantasy draft season began, but he got more involved in the Chiefs' offense Sunday. That being said, Toney only logged 19 offensive snaps (32 percent) in the game, so consistent production on this level shouldn't be counted on. He finished fourth among wide receivers in offensive snaps behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling (50), JuJu Smith-Schuster (39) and Justin Watson (22).