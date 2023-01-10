Toney hauled in all two targets for 18 yards and rushed three times for 26 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 31-13 win against the Raiders.

Toney was utilized as a weapon on jet sweeps in addition to making a minor impact as a receiver. Even so, Toney still finished the contest with just a 31 percent offensive snap share (18 total), sitting fourth among wide receivers. It's unlikely his snap count will balloon in the postseason, so he will likely be a touchdown-dependent option in some playoff fantasy pools.