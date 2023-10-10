Toney reeled in five of his six targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory against Minnesota.

Toney has yet to produce at the level some were anticipating entering the 2023 season, but he at least took a step in that direction with five grabs Sunday, matching equaling his season-high total from Week 2 against Jacksonville. He also turned in a season-high target count and played a season-high 25 snaps. While those are some encouraging signs, Toney's limited playing time will continue to hamper his fantasy upside, so things should remain status quo regarding his fantasy value unless he continues an upward trend of playing time.