Toney (toe) is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter reported on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" program.

Though Toney appears to be trending toward suiting up Sunday, fantasy managers are still advised to verify his status when the Chiefs release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The wideout missed practices Wednesday and Thursday due to the toe injury before returning to the field as a limited participant Friday and carrying a questionable designation into the weekend.