Toney (hamstring), whom the Chiefs ruled out for Sunday's game at Denver, is likely to return to action Week 15 against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Toney will end up missing his third consecutive game this weekend, but he's at least demonstrated some meaningful progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury in recent days. After failing to practice in any fashion in Weeks 12 and 13, Toney was on the field as a limited participant Wednesday through Friday and was initially listed as questionable for the game against the Broncos before later being downgraded to out Saturday. The Chiefs presumably want to see Toney put in a full practice before clearing him for game action, so his continued absence for one more game should open up more work for Justin Watson and Skyy Moore in three-receiver sets alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.