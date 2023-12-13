Toney caught three of four targets for 25 yards and carried the ball twice for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

Toney's modest production on five touches would have made him an afterthought in the contest if it wasn't for what was likely a game-deciding offside penalty he committed late in the fourth quarter. The penalty erased what would have been a historic play in which the wideout scored a touchdown after a lateral by Travis Kelce for the go-ahead score with just over a minute left in the game. With that said, Toney continues to underwhelm fantasy managers and remains an untrustworthy fantasy option. The 24-year-old will look to bounce back in Week 15 when the Chiefs visit the Patriots.