Toney brought in three of six targets for nine yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for minus-5 yards in the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Toney managed to salvage a night in which he gained all of four net yards with his three-yard scoring grab in the second quarter, his first regular-season receiving score in a Chiefs uniform. Toney has yet to eclipse 35 receiving yards in a game this season and has actually now recorded single-digit or zero yardage on three occasions, so despite his role in a prolific offense, he remains a speculative fantasy option for a Week 7 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.