Head coach Andy Reid said Toney (knee) is "good to go" for Thursday's season opener against the Lions, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Toney suffered a torn meniscus at the beginning of training camp and missed the entire preseason while rehabbing from minor surgery. However, as expected, the wideout is nearing full strength as Week 1 approaches. While Reid's comments are encouraging, he later added that Toney is still considered day-to-day but is trending in the right direction. It sounds like Toney may still wind up on the Chiefs' initial injury report, which will drop Monday, but the team expects Toney to be available versus Detroit.