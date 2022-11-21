Toney (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Toney has been plagued by injuries the Giants selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and his hamstring has been a frequent cause of concern. The Chiefs traded for Toney in hopes that he could find the health and consistency that eluded him in New York, but Toney made it through only two games unscathed before getting banged up in his third appearance for Kansas City. He didn't catch his only target against the Chargers prior to the injury.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Added snaps on tap•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Produces with more opportunity•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Light involvement in Chiefs debut•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: In line to suit up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Poised to make debut with KC•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Preparing to play Sunday•