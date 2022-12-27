Toney caught one of two targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

Toney's otherwise quiet day was salvaged by an eight yard touchdown in the first quarter on a pop pass from a jet sweep motion. The speedy wideout bobbled the ball at first but was able to gain control before finding his way into the end zone. Outside of his score, Toney was not a significant part of Kansas City's game plan, playing just 16 of the Chiefs' 53 offensive snaps. The 23-year-old is certainly a fantastic athlete and should have better days ahead when he is fully installed in the offense. However, Toney will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 16.