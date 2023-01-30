Toney (ankle) went to the locker room with athletic trainers in the first half of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Bengals, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports, and his return to the game is officially questionable.

Toney went down at the end of a first-quarter catch and had his lower left leg examined in the medical tent. After that examination, the wide receiver made his way to the locker room. Toney had one catch for nine yards on two targets prior to exiting, with the other target resulting in an end zone incompletion that was unsuccessfully challenged by Kansas City.