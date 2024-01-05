Toney (hip/ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney and Rashee Rice (hamstring) are the only Chiefs skill-position players ruled out for Week 18 for injury-related reasons, but with Kansas City already locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs heading into the regular-season finale, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several other key contributors are expected to be rested for the contest or play only limited snaps. Given that Toney hasn't played since Week 15 and regressed from limited practice participation Wednesday to no participation Thursday, it's far from a lock that he'll be ready to play the following week, when the Chiefs host a to-be-determined opponent in the wild-card round. Toney finishes the regular season with 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown on 38 targets to go with 11 carries for 31 yards over 13 appearances.