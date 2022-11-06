Toney is slated to be active Sunday night against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that Toney -- who is not listed on Kansas City's Week 9 injury report -- has recovered from the grade 2 hamstring pull that he suffered in week 2 while he was with the Giants. In his looming debut with the Chiefs, it remains to be seen how heavy a workload the 2021 first-rounder will see, but as the season progresses, look for Toney to work his way into the team's wideout rotation, which also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.