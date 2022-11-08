Toney gathered in both of his targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime victory against the Titans.

Toney only took the field for nine offensive snaps following his trade to Kansas City from the Giants before last Monday's trade deadline. Toney is also notably recovering from a Grad 2 hamstring pull he suffered in Week 2, and Sunday marked his first action since then. Toney should see his playing time grow as he becomes more familiar with the offense, but it's a promising start to see him involved early.