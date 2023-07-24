Toney (knee) will miss some time during training camp but should be ready for the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Toney was on the field for the start of training camp after having a cleanup procedure on his knee during the offseason, but he then "tweaked" the knee while catching punts before Sunday's practice. While the Chiefs are optimistic he'll get back on the field soon, Toney's inability to stay healthy remains the defining trend of his pro career to date. This latest absence should free up additional first-team reps for a few different wide receivers in Kansas City, including 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore and 2023 second-rounder Rashee Rice.