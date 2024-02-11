Toney is expected to be a healthy inactive Sunday for the Chiefs' matchup with the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, a league source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Toney hasn't played since Week 15, but after turning in a slate of full practices over the two weeks of Super Bowl prep, he appears to have moved past the strained hip and ankle injury that kept him out for the past five games. However, Toney's lengthy absence and underwhelming play when healthy during the regular season appear to be factors in the Chiefs' apparent decision to hold him out for the Super Bowl. Toney likely didn't help his cause by claiming he was "not hurt" in an Instagram Live video posted shortly before the Chiefs' win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28, though he later clarified that his rant was directed toward the Giants, his former team. After scoring a touchdown in last season's Super Bowl win over the Eagles and setting up another score in the fourth quarter with a 65-yard punt return, Toney was expected to take on a featured role in the passing attack in 2023, but he was limited to just 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown while dropping five of his 38 targets over his 13 regular-season appearances.