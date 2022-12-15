Toney (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Toney maintained the same level of practice activity from Wednesday, but because he's missed the past three games with the hamstring injury, he'll most likely need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game at Houston. If available this weekend, Toney could have to vie with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) for the No. 3 receiver role. Hardman has been sidelined for the past four games, but he resumed practicing Wednesday and could be ready to return to the active roster Sunday.