Toney (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Toney logged just two snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears, and it looks like the toe injury that had him listed as questionable for the contest is still an issue ahead of Week 4 action. Toney will thus need to log a full practice by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Jets.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: One catch in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Suits up against Chicago•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Considered game-time decision•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Questionable to face Chicago•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Present for practice•