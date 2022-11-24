Toney (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report.
Toney didn't practice Wednesday, so the wideout's Thursday 'DNP' clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Rams. On the plus side for the Chiefs, fellow WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was able to practice fully for the second straight day. If Toney can't play this weekend, added Week 12 snaps would be available for Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
