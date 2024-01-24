Toney (hip) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Toney has missed the last five games, including playoffs, due to a combined of a strained hip and an ankle injury. This week, the Chiefs are listing only the hip issue, and his ability to handle every rep to kick it off bodes well for him returning to action for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Baltimore. Toney will have to contend with Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman for reps at wide receiver.