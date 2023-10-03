Toney caught both of the passes thrown his way for 22 yards during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Jets.
Toney continues to play limited snaps on offense, logging no more than a 30 percent share of the offensive snaps through the first four games following significant issues with drops in the opener. He avoided a drop in this one, but that's far from a ringing endorsement from a fantasy standpoint. Barring a significant upswing in playing time for the fourth-year wideout, he can largely be ignored in fantasy at the moment.
