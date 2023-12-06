Toney rushed once for six yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Toney was held without a target for the first time this season while playing just 18 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps. The 2023 campaign has been mostly a disappointment for the 24-year-old wideout, as he has just 22 grabs for 139 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season. Toney's inconsistent involvement in Kansas City's passing attack should keep him off the fantasy radar when the Chiefs host the Bills in Week 14.