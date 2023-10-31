Toney gathered in his only target for four yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss against the Broncos.

Toney finished the day with only 12 offensive snaps, ranking sixth in the pecking order at the wide receiver position. He's tallied just a single target in each of the last two games and sports a combined 25 offensive snaps between them, so there's little reason to roster the fourth-year wideout in any but deep fantasy leagues.