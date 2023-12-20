Toney caught two of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.
Toney saw four targets for the second straight week, but the veteran was unable to produce in a meaningful way with his opportunities. The wideout's disappointing season continues, as he has now recorded just 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. Toney will look to bounce back when the Chiefs host the Raiders in Week 16.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Five touches in loss•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Minimal involvement in loss•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Snares pair of passes in Week 11•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Small showing in Frankfurt•