Toney caught two of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Toney saw four targets for the second straight week, but the veteran was unable to produce in a meaningful way with his opportunities. The wideout's disappointing season continues, as he has now recorded just 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. Toney will look to bounce back when the Chiefs host the Raiders in Week 16.