Toney (hamstring) brought in his only target for five yards and returned two punts for eight yards in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday.

Toney was able to suit up for the first time since Week 11, but as his numbers indicate, he had a very minor role on an afternoon when Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jerick McKinnon absorbed the majority of Patrick Mahomes' pass attempts. Toney at least appeared to make it through the contest unscathed, so he'll have an opportunity for a bigger impact in a Week 16 home matchup against the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.