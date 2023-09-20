Toney isn't practicing Wednesday due to a sprained toe, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Toney's practice participation will bear monitoring, as he still has two chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's intriguing home matchup with a Bears defense that's allowing 32.5 PPG. After struggling with drops in Week 1, Toney caught all five of his targets from Patrick Mahomes in Week 2.

