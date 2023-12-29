Toney (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Toney thus will miss his second week in a row due to a strained hip, which hasn't allowed him to practice during that span. In Toney's stead, the Chiefs will roll with Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Richie James at wide receiver Week 17. Toney's next chance for game action is the team's regular-season finale at the Chargers in Week 18.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Absent to begin Week 17 prep•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Officially ruled out•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: No practice Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Second straight DNP on Friday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Not practicing Thursday•