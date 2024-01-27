Toney (hip/personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
Toney managed to practice in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, but that won't stop him from missing his sixth consecutive game due to an ongoing hip issue. Expect Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman to see more snaps once again in the absence of Toney.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Questionable to face Ravens•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Back to limited Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Unavailable for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Another limited session•