Toney (hip/ankle) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney was limited Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if his non-participation Thursday is indicative of load management or an injury setback. Given that the Chiefs are locked in as the AFC's No. 3 seed in the playoffs, Toney is a candidate to be held out this weekend if he approaches Week 18 action at less than 100 percent.