Coach Andy Reid said Toney (ankle) won't take part in practice Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Toney has yet to practice since injuring his left ankle during the Chiefs' win against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game this past Sunday, which contained him to four snaps on offense and one nine-yard catch. He's also listed with a hamstring issue on the team's initial injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Reid told Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star that Toney did participate in Thursday's walkthrough, adding that the wide receiver is "close." Position mates JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) also haven't mixed into drills this week, so the health of the trio will continue to be monitored to see who among them may be available Sunday, Feb. 12 against the Eagles.
