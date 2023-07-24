Toney (knee) is not present for the opening portion of Monday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Toney tweaked his knee during warmups Sunday and evidently isn't yet ready to retake the practice field. The talented wideout has struggled to stay on the field consistently in his NFL career, as he's never suited up for more than 10 regular-season games in a single year. That coupled with Kansas City's wide-open wide receiver depth chart makes Toney's health one of the top situations to monitor through the early stages of training camp. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Chiefs take a cautious approach to Toney's recovery.