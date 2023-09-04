Toney (knee) was a limited participant during Monday's practice.

Toney's participation in practice is certainly encouraging, especially after coach Andy Reid said Sunday that the wideout would be "good to go" for Thursday's season opener versus the Lions. However, as expected, Kansas City will proceed with caution, as Toney has struggled to stay healthy early in his career. Fantasy managers should anticipate Toney suiting up, but don't be surprised if he continues to log limited practice sessions.