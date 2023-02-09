Toney (ankle/hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
After Toney didn't take part in drills last week due to ankle and hamstring injuries that he sustained in the AFC Championship Game, he got back on the field Monday, coach Andy Reid told Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com on Tuesday. Now with an official capped session in his back pocket this week, Toney has two more chances to get back to all activity before the team potentially hands him a designation for Super Bowl LVII. With fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) now on injured reserve, Toney could make a mark Sunday versus the Eagles alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, assuming Toney is active.