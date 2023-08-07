GM Brett Veach expects Toney (knee) to be available for the Chiefs' season opener against the Lions, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

The same applies to running back Isiah Pacheco (hand/shoulder), with Veach noting of the injured duo, "organizationally, we feel pretty good those guys will be ready to play, barring no setbacks...I think we're in a good place with both of those guys.'' Toney, who tore his meniscus during the opening practice of training camp, is bouncing back from a procedure to address the issue and at this time there isn't a timetable for his return the field. Once healthy, Toney is a candidate to emerge as the top option in a Kansas City WR corps that also includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James and Justin Watson.