Toney secured one of five targets for one yard and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Toney was able to make it back from a knee injury that robbed him of a solid chunk of training camp and all of preseason, but ultimately, it may have been better for the Chiefs and fantasy managers had he remained idle for at least another week. The third-year pro struggled with his hands all night, and one of his mishandled targets resulted in a 50-yard pick-six by the Lions' Brian Branch early in the second half that allowed Detroit to erase a 14-7 deficit. Toney also failed to secure a first-down throw from Patrick Mahomes that could have resulted in a solid gain on what would turn out to be the Chiefs' final drive, making it an all-around forgettable night. Toney may well have been dealing with a bit of rust, and he naturally has nowhere to go but up when he faces the Jaguars on the road a week from Sunday in a Week 2 rematch of January's AFC divisional-round clash.