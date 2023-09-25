Toney, who logged two snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears, caught his only target in the contest for a loss of a yard.

Toney -- who missed practice this past Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday -- approached the game listed as questionable. Though the wideout was available versus Chicago, Toney's limited playing time Sunday suggests that he's probably still dealing with the sprained toe that landed him on Kansas City's Week 3 injury report to some degree. With that in mind, it will be worth tracking his practice participation ahead of this coming weekend's contest against the Jets.