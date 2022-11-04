Toney is a good bet to make his Chiefs debut Sunday against the Titans, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. "I think so," coach Andy Reid said Friday when asked about Toney's upcoming availability.

Kansas City acquired Toney from the Giants on Oct. 27, but the former was in the midst of its bye week at the time. Now with a full week of practice under his belt and having avoided Week 9 injury reports entirely after making just two appearances for his old team this season due to hamstring issues, he's set to contribute for the first time since Week 2. In 12 appearance across the last two campaigns, the 2021 first-rounder hauled in 41 catches (on 60 targets) for 420 yards and tallied five carries for 29 yards. Toney still is waiting on his first career TD, though.