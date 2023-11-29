Toney (ankle/hip) practiced fully Wednesday.

Toney missed the Chiefs' Week 12 win over the Raiders, but he's in line to be available Sunday against the Packers. However, after having recorded 22 catches for 139 yards and a TD (on 30 targets) in 10 games to go along with eight carries for nine yards, the 2021 first-rounder is only an option in deeper fantasy formats.