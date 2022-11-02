The Chiefs are preparing Toney to play in Sunday night's game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. "We'll try to work him in," Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday of the wideout, who the team traded for last week. "He's a smart kid. He's been with us a couple days, so we've had a chance to talk to him. He picks things up fairly easily."

Meanwhile, Toney who had missed time with a hamstring injury prior to being traded, is not listed on the Chiefs' Week 9 injury report. With his hamstring issue no longer an impediment at this stage, the 2021 first-rounder appears poised to suit up this weekend, but with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman also is Kansas City's WR mix, Toney figures to be eased into the team's offense, especially after having not seen game action since Week 2.