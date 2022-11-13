Toney brought in four of five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for 33 yards in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 11 yards.

Playing in his second game with the Chiefs, Toney enjoyed a significant boost in involvement that was partly the result of JuJu Smith-Schuster's early exit due to a head injury. Toney also scored his first career touchdown on a tip-toeing reception down the right sideline from six yards out to open the scoring. The second-year wideout's increase in involvement is encouraging under any circumstance, and could lead to even more than it did Sunday if Smith-Schuster is forced to miss the Week 11 Sunday night road showdown against the Chargers.