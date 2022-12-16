Toney (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Toney was limited in all three of Kansas City's practices throughout the week. If Toney's given the green light in Houston, he would likely slide into the No. 3 wide receiver role behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as Mecole Hardman (abdomen) isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve in Week 15.
