Toney (hip/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff opener against the Dolphins.

Toney, who missed the Chiefs' last three regular-season contests, was deemed a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, which gives the wideout a chance to return to action this weekend. If he's available for Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Toney and his teammates are in line to play through frigid weather conditions in Kansas City.