Toney (hip/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Toney missed the final three games of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs, but he seems to have a decent shot at returning after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. If so, he'll likely have a part-time role in a Kansas City offense that tends to rotate wide receivers behind No. 1 option Rashee Rice.