Toney (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Bears, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to limited work Friday. Seemingly unable to stay healthy, Toney's status for Week 3 is up in the air ahead of a late afternoon kickoff. He's not someone we're looking to start in fantasy leagues with the Chiefs running a six-man rotation at wideout.