Toney (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Detroit.

The Chiefs listed Toney as a full practice participant Wednesday afternoon, upgraded from limited the previous two days. He's unlikely to have an every-down role early in the season, especially after missing a month of practice, but Toney nonetheless ranks among the favorites to see targets from QB Patrick Mahomes in the event TE Travis Kelce (knee) is absent or limited. In terms of WR snaps, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore look like the safest bets to get a lot of playing time, with other options being Toney, Justin Watson, Richie James, Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross.