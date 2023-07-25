Toney's knee surgery Tuesday addressed a partially torn meniscus, Ad reports.

The third-year pro suffered a non-contact knee injury while fielding punts prior to Sunday's practice. He reportedly had a minor procedure on the same knee this offseason, so the Tuesday operation may have addressed other cartilage issues in addition to the meniscus. Either way, it's less serious than most ligament injuries bot nonetheless puts Toney's Week 1 availability into question and reduces his odds of becoming the new No. 1 wide receiver in Kansas City. Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that there's still a chance Toney is ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 7 in Detroit.