Toney (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

After missing nearly all of training camp and the entirety of the preseason while recovering from surgery to address a torn meniscus, Toney has now opened Week 1 prep with a pair of limited listings on the practice report. Though Toney hasn't yet been fully cleared to play in advance of Thursday's season opener versus the Lions, head coach Andy Reid said late last week that the wideout will be "good to go" to begin the campaign. Even if Reid's prediction comes to pass and Toney avoids taking a questionable tag into Thursday's contest, the 24-year-old could have his snap count managed to some degree against Detroit while he eases his way back from the knee injury.