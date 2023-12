Toney (hip) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney -- who was inactive in Week 16 -- also missed Wednesday's session, so his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals is currently cloudy. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Richie James would be in line to lead the Chiefs' WR corps versus Cincinnati.